UAE: Youth ordered to pay Dh3,000 for parrot he took from owner

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 1, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes only): AFP

He refused to attend the court virtual sessions to present his defence.


A youth, who bought a parrot for Dh3,000 from an Al Ain resident, but failed to pay him the cash despite taking the bird away, has been instructed to clear his debt.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the Arab man to pay the money to the complainant after he was found guilty of taking away his parrot and failing to honour the purchase agreement.

Official court documents stated that the young man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded the court to compel the defendant pay him Dh3,000 — the value of the parrot he sold to him as part of a deferred payment plan.

He said the defendant bought the parrot from him and pledged to pay him later, but he failed to fulfil his promise.

The complainant also presented evidence to support his claim, including a copy of their conversation about the deal on WhatsApp.

The defendant refused to attend the court virtual sessions to present his defence, which prompted the judge to issue the ruling in his absence.

The judge said in his ruling that the decision was based on the evidence presented by the complainant.

The defendant was also told to pay the complainant’s legal expenses.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




