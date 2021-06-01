Crime and Courts
UAE: Duplicate luxury items worth Dh30 million seized

Staff Report/Ajman
Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 10.28 am
Image: @ajmanpoliceghq/Twitter

The police seized duplicate leather products, clothes, accessories, watches and sunglasses.


The Ajman Police have seized nearly 120,000 counterfeit items with a street value of Dh30 million.

The police said that their Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received complaints from international companies about a group a shops selling the duplicate products.

UAE: Over 300,000 fake goods worth Dh7.3 million seized this year

In subsequent raids, the police seized leather products, clothes, accessories, watches and sunglasses that bore brand names like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Boss, Chanel, Dior, Prada, Adidas, Rolex and Versace, among others.

Brigadier-General Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations, said the police have confiscated the products and taken legal action against the shop owners.




