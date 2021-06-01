Dubai: Two men steal businessman's wallet at knifepoint, arrested

The wallet contained Dh7,000 in cash along with credit cards; they bought stuff from a store.

Two men are on trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing the wallet of a 34-year-old Indian businessman at knifepoint and trying to assault him as he was parking his luxury car in a public spot. The wallet contained Dh7,000 in cash along with credit cards and identity cards.

The victim lodged a complaint at the police station, saying one of the defendants asked him to get off his vehicle when he was parking it late at night. However, when he refused to comply with his request, the second accused opened the vehicle door and threatened him with a knife. The accused even tried to punch the victim several times, but he managed to evade the blows. The second accused snatched the wallet from the man’s pocket and fled the scene.

The accused were arrested by Dubai Police, following intensified search and investigation. The first accused said he was travelling in his father’s car with the second accused, when they saw a the man and a woman in a luxury car. The two parked their vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle, and the first accused tried to speak to the man, while the second accused opened the car door and assaulted him, before stealing his wallet containing Dh7,000 dirhams and a bank card. They used the bank card and bought some stuff from a store. The second accused admitted to the crime, and the court ordered their continued imprisonment pending the case.

