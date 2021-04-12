- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: WhatsApp message saves two girls from human trafficking
A gang was attempting to force the girls into prostitution.
Two girls in Ras Al Khaimah narrowly escaped a human trafficking gang after they were able to send a WhatsApp distress message to the police.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: 21-year-old ends life to avoid marrying older man
>> Dubai: 10 gang members assault man, place him on top of pole
According to Emarat Al Youm, the two girls were lured by a gang of three men and a woman who used an online ad in a bid to recruit masseuses.
The Public Prosecution indictment stated that the four defendants were an organised human trafficking gang who lured, trapped and transported their victims as they worked to force them into prostitution.
The victims were able to send a distress message to Ras Al Khaimah Police while they were being transported to a house by a female defendant, said the court.
The Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah sentenced three of the gang’s members to five years in prison, followed by deportation, and ordered each of them to pay legal fees.
One of the accused was found innocent, as the eGovernment Authority report on one of the defendants’ phone showed that there was no relationship between him and the accused. It also did not show any evidence of him having participated in the crime.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli