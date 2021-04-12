UAE: WhatsApp message saves two girls from human trafficking

A gang was attempting to force the girls into prostitution.

Two girls in Ras Al Khaimah narrowly escaped a human trafficking gang after they were able to send a WhatsApp distress message to the police.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: 21-year-old ends life to avoid marrying older man

>> Dubai: 10 gang members assault man, place him on top of pole

According to Emarat Al Youm, the two girls were lured by a gang of three men and a woman who used an online ad in a bid to recruit masseuses.

The Public Prosecution indictment stated that the four defendants were an organised human trafficking gang who lured, trapped and transported their victims as they worked to force them into prostitution.

The victims were able to send a distress message to Ras Al Khaimah Police while they were being transported to a house by a female defendant, said the court.

The Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah sentenced three of the gang’s members to five years in prison, followed by deportation, and ordered each of them to pay legal fees.

One of the accused was found innocent, as the eGovernment Authority report on one of the defendants’ phone showed that there was no relationship between him and the accused. It also did not show any evidence of him having participated in the crime.