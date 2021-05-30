- EVENTS
UAE video: Dramatic helicopter rescue as man falls off Jebel Hafeet
The man was left with broken legs as a result of falling off the mountain.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have rescued an Emirati man who fell off Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet mountain.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said it teamed up with Abu Dhabi Police to mount a helicopter rescue operation to help the 38-year-old Emirati.
A video posted by the NSRC shows the patient being strapped on to a stretcher before being airlifted to the hospital.
