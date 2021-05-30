UAE video: Dramatic helicopter rescue as man falls off Jebel Hafeet

The man was left with broken legs as a result of falling off the mountain.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have rescued an Emirati man who fell off Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet mountain.

The man was left with broken legs as a result of falling off the mountain.

DON'T MISS:

>> Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain rescued

The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said it teamed up with Abu Dhabi Police to mount a helicopter rescue operation to help the 38-year-old Emirati.

A video posted by the NSRC shows the patient being strapped on to a stretcher before being airlifted to the hospital.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Man falls during mountain climbing in Ras Al Khaimah, rescued