UAE video: Dramatic helicopter rescue as man falls off Jebel Hafeet

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021

The man was left with broken legs as a result of falling off the mountain.


Authorities in Abu Dhabi have rescued an Emirati man who fell off Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet mountain.

The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said it teamed up with Abu Dhabi Police to mount a helicopter rescue operation to help the 38-year-old Emirati.

A video posted by the NSRC shows the patient being strapped on to a stretcher before being airlifted to the hospital.

