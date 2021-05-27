UAE: Man falls during mountain climbing in Ras Al Khaimah, rescued

The man had sustained severe injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 40-year-old Italian citizen has been rescued by the Ras Al Khaimah authorities after he fell and sustained severe injuries in the emirate's mountains.

The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, carried out the rescue mission in the Ghalila mountains of the emirate on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police operations room said it had received a report that a man had sustained severe injuries after he fell during mountain climbing.

Earlier this week, Ras Al Khaimah rescue teams found a two-year-old boy who was lost in the emirate's mountains during a family trip. The boy was found after 12-hour of search.

The emirate’s police also honoured two Emiratis for their efforts to help authorities to reunite the Asian boy with his family.