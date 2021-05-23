- EVENTS
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain rescued
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation.
A massive search and rescue mission was deployed yesterday to rescue a toddler lost in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the National Ambulance, the Asian child, aged two years and nine months, went missing from his family for 12 hours on Friday in a rugged area in Jabal Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah.
#NationalAmbulance participated in a successful joint search and rescue mission for a boy, aged two and 9 months, who went missing from his family for 12 hours in a rugged area in Yens mountain, #RasAlKhaimah on Friday.— National Ambulance UAE (@NAmbulanceUAE) May 22, 2021
For story details:https://t.co/DpQvCKz0A9#UAE #Emtlife pic.twitter.com/W6E1eScBmW
Locals in the area worked with Ras Al Khaimah Police, Civil Defence Department, National Ambulance, the National Search and Rescue Centre and a number of other entities in a joint rescue operation.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the boy was found in a hole by Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi, a local Emirati. He was located after a six-hour operation that lasted till midnight, despite the difficult terrain and darkness.
The National Ambulance Communications Centre dispatched an ambulance and a three-member team to provide the child with urgent on-site care at 6pm on Friday.
The boy was unhurt except for minor scratches. The team, along with the child’s father, transferred the boy to Saqr Hospital for further necessary medical care.
The child’s parents expressed their gratitude towards all the teams that contributed to the search and rescue of their child and for his safe return to their family.
Authorities urged visitors to mountainous and rugged areas to adhere to general safety precautions and keep children under close supervision to ensure safety and minimise risks.
