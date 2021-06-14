News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Over 900,000 counterfeit goods seized in 2020

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021
Photo: WAM

The counterfeit items were identified in 41 seizures.


Customs officials in the UAE seized 923,724 counterfeit goods at the country’s entry points in 2020, authorities have announced.

The Intellectual Property Rights Report for the year 2020, which was issued recently by the Federal Customs Authority, said that the counterfeit items were identified in 41 seizures.

According to the report, counterfeit goods seizure by marine or sea transport represented 70.7 per cent of all total seizures, followed by air cargo at 19.5 per cent. Land transport and regular courier mail accounted for 4.9 per cent.

Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the FCA, said combating counterfeit goods and protecting intellectual property rights is among the top priorities of customs teams in the country.

“Efforts have been made by the authority and local customs departments to fight fake products so as to protect the society, consumers, brand owners and the private sector,” he said.

“The UAE has a clear and exhaustive strategy to tackle counterfeit goods and fight trade fraud.”

According to the official, customs institutions in the UAE are the most crucial entities mandated with protecting intellectual property rights in world trade. This comes in light of the responsibilities and powers charged to them by virtue of GCC unified customs laws.

UAE: Over 300,000 fake goods worth Dh7.3 million seized this year

“UAE has put intellectual property rights protection on the top of its strategic priorities as a part of its vision to build a knowledge-based economy in line with Emirates Vision 2021,” added Al Neyadi.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619540&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 