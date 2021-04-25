UAE: Over 300,000 fake goods worth Dh7.3 million seized this year

Inspections have been ramped up in the emirate to ensure commercial protection for both investors and consumers.

Authorities from the Ajman Department of Economic Development have seized over 300,000 counterfeit goods of various international brands worth Dh7,319,268 between January and March this year.

Saud Sultan Al-Shammari, Director of the Supervision and Commercial Protection Department at the department, said the organisation has ramped up inspections targeting various types of businesses in the emirate to ensure commercial protection for both investors and consumers.

The authority's efforts to combat commercial fraud and protect intellectual property rights has led to a three per cent decrease in their infringements.

The government body has also launched a new service that allows trademark owners to safeguard their trademarks. Authorities received 350 restriction requests during the first quarter of this year.

Data showed that they have received 730 complaints, a 44 per cent dip from the corresponding last year when the figure stood at 1,306. The dip reflects the authority's efficiency in protecting consumers’ rights.

The inspection drives have gone up coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13.

Earlier, in the first quarter of the year, the campaign had seen a 25 per cent uptick in inspection drives, a 166 per cent increase, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The department found the awareness of establishments about the Covid-19 pandemic and the warnings issued to commercial entities stand at 128 per cent and 238 per cent, respectively.