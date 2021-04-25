- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Over 300,000 fake goods worth Dh7.3 million seized this year
Inspections have been ramped up in the emirate to ensure commercial protection for both investors and consumers.
Authorities from the Ajman Department of Economic Development have seized over 300,000 counterfeit goods of various international brands worth Dh7,319,268 between January and March this year.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 56kg of narcotics seized in first quarter of 2021
Saud Sultan Al-Shammari, Director of the Supervision and Commercial Protection Department at the department, said the organisation has ramped up inspections targeting various types of businesses in the emirate to ensure commercial protection for both investors and consumers.
The authority's efforts to combat commercial fraud and protect intellectual property rights has led to a three per cent decrease in their infringements.
The government body has also launched a new service that allows trademark owners to safeguard their trademarks. Authorities received 350 restriction requests during the first quarter of this year.
Data showed that they have received 730 complaints, a 44 per cent dip from the corresponding last year when the figure stood at 1,306. The dip reflects the authority's efficiency in protecting consumers’ rights.
The inspection drives have gone up coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13.
Earlier, in the first quarter of the year, the campaign had seen a 25 per cent uptick in inspection drives, a 166 per cent increase, as compared to the corresponding period last year.
The department found the awareness of establishments about the Covid-19 pandemic and the warnings issued to commercial entities stand at 128 per cent and 238 per cent, respectively.
-
Transport
Dubai to get four water transport lines this year
The four new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Police urge motorists to inspect vehicles...
It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to lead global drive for innovations in...
Sheikh Mohammed unveils Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate... READ MORE
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli