UAE National Day 2020: What's happening at Global Village this weekend

1 of 6 It's a long weekend for UAE residents and the weather is just right to take a trip to Global Village in Dubai where a host of activities are underway as part of the UAE National Day celebrations.Discover the Art of Wonder exhibition with installations designed to celebrate the unity and diversity of the 7 emirates. Check out exhibits featuring Spirit of the Union and Majestic Falcon. Also enjoy the dazzling National Day fireworks daily at 9 pm. Here’s what you can look forward to this weekend at the popular venue where the special events will run until December 5.

2 of 6 Wednesday, December 2

The largest bottle cap sentence using more than 13,800 bottle caps to break the record. The art installation will form the opening sentence of the UAE National Anthem “Eishi Biladi” with removed water bottle caps, which will be donated to Dgrade to recycle into parts for wheelchairs. This installation can be seen on the left of the main stage.

3 of 6 Thursday, December 3

To the right of the main stage, the 'largest flag number' will be installed. The creator will need to use over 1,000 UAE flags to create a mosaic of the number 49.

4 of 6 Friday, December 4

The largest ticket mosaic will be attempted with a 50 square metres mosaic. Guests can see this massive installation at Gate of the world.

5 of 6 Emarat, Land of Peace, on December 3 and 5

The UAE pavillion and heritage area will come alive with a host of activities and cultural shows. ‘Emarat, Land of Peace’, this year’s classic National Day Operetta, directed by Nasser Ibrahim and presented by Ornina Arts is being staged. This epic production will chart the UAE’s rich history, with scenes depicting the declaration of the union all the way to the current day, including a special feature on the historic Mars probe launch.