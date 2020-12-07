Health
File complaints against UAE medical facilities via new e-system

Saman Haziq/Dubai
Filed on December 7, 2020
The launch of the e-system was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention during the Gitex Technology Week.

Complaints to be investigated by a Medical Liability Committee.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched an e-system that will let residents submit complaints or observations about private medical facilities and their staff.

The service will allow individuals to track the status of their complaint until it is resolved by the competent committee.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the MoHAP’s participation at Gitex Technology Week, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 6 to 10.

Calling the new system an "important asset" to the existing procedures, Dr. Hessa Mubarak, Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, said: “The new system will ease the handling of complaints for all stakeholders to achieve the health compliance of private medical facilities.

"It allows all members of society, whether residents or visitors, to file a complaint against the private health facilities along with all the supporting evidence.”

She added that a "neutral committee" called the Medical Liability Committee will be formed to investigate the incident and hear both parties before drawing a conclusion.

“The committee will also assess the medical procedures followed by the doctor concerned. A report, then, is submitted to the Medical Licensing Committee to take the appropriate action,” she explained.

The new system will also allow the electronic transfer of medical records and files and test results to the ministry while maintaining full confidentiality of data and information.

Furthermore, linking the new complaints system to the Medical Liability and Practice Control Committees will help improve the procedures for resolving complaints, with full access to data and information for more transparency and credibility.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, said: “We promise full transparency when handling any shortcomings, if proven, by private medical facilities and its medical staff, whether doctors or nurses or technicians.

"The requirements and standards followed by the ministry when licensing private health settings, the periodic inspection campaigns, and the cooperation with the directors of those facilities have made the number of complaints within the lowest global rates.”

saman@khaleejtimes.com




