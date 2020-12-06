Gitex 2020: Top UAE govt tech to make life easier for residents Alvin Cabral Published on December 6, 2020 at 18.49

1 of 14 The 40th edition of Gitex Technology Week kicked off on Sunday, with various government entities from the UAE and beyond strutting their digital stuff as they aim to stay well ahead in the race towards a digital world.-Photo by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

2 of 14 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) pavilion, where he was briefed on the four pillars of the utility’s Digital Dewa innovation arm.- @DEWAOfficial/Twitter

3 of 14 The presentation was made by Dewa managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, in which he highlighted Dewa’s use of advanced solar power technologies, deploying a renewable energy grid, expanding the use of AI and the utility’s Data Hub Integrated Solutions to provided advanced digital solutions.- @DEWAOfficial/Twitter

4 of 14 Marwan bin Haidar, Dewa’s executive vice-president of innovation and the future, presented a number of Dewa’s projects in digital transformation and innovation, including the Smart Living initiative, annual reports, wearable robotic exoskeletons and a robot dog used for surveillance.- @DEWAOfficial/Twitter

5 of 14 The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) introduced its new Tarmeez initiative, a fully-automated and paperless drugs and medical supplies management system. The rollout, made in coordination with Smart Dubai, makes it the first entity in the region to implement this international standard.- Photo by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

6 of 14 Tarmeez will have a positive impact on enhancing the efficiency of drugs and medical material management, which is a critical aspect of a healthcare system, DHA director-general Humaid Al Qutami said in a statement.-@DHA_Dubai/Twiiter

7 of 14 The Abu Dhabi government, meanwhile, has 24 entities showcasing 88 initiatives lined up for its visitors. These digital projects aim to create a unique experience by introducing a unified platform that features all government units.- Photo by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

8 of 14 Dubai Customs aims to set the tone for the future of operations by showcasing its newest blockchain and AI-based services. This comes on the heels of its recently-launched Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform, designed to promote the emirate as a favoured hub e-commerce and logistics services.-Photo by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

9 of 14 “We always aspire to introduce new things that dazzle the world and disrupt the trade and transport sectors,” director-general Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said.- @DubaiCustoms/Twitter

10 of 14 Smart Dubai, the entity charged with facilitating the emirate’s city-wide digital transformation, on Sunday announced that 42 government entities have now joined the Dubai Paperless Strategy, exceeding its original targets of reducing paper consumption by 50 per cent in the first six months off joining.- @SmartDubai/Twitter

11 of 14 By October, the strategy had already led to savings of over Dh1.09 billion, 11.6 million hours of labour and 30,804 trees that would’ve been otherwise cut to make paper.- Photo by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

12 of 14 “We have made great strides in our mission,” said Younus Al Nasser, assistant director-general of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment. “These achievements bring us ever closer to our leading objective of establishing Dubai as a world-leading smart city of the future.”- @SmartDubai/Twitter

13 of 14 Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support, stressed on the UAE Capital’s efforts to to reshape its future and promote its position as a centre for innovation in the region and the world.- @AbuDhabiDoE/Twitter