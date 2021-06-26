UAE: Fireworks to light up Yas Island during Eid Al Adha
The spectacular display will take place over three nights.
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will be celebrating Eid Al Adha with its spectacular fireworks display.
Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid Al Adha, the vibrant fireworks display will take place at 9pm every night from the Yas Bay waterfront.
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed
The festive display will be livestreamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures.
-
Education
CBSE exams: Students, parents on a ride of...
Experts speak about the effects of a delay in CBSE results on the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,282 Covid-19 cases, 2,233...
More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
450 Abu Dhabi students create world's largest...
Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's... READ MORE
-
News
Video: New integrated bus station opens in Dubai
The ultra-modern facility is integrated with the metro and taxi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
Certain media reports are citing a Notice to Airmen (Notam), which... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa