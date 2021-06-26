News
UAE: Fireworks to light up Yas Island during Eid Al Adha

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 26, 2021
Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

The spectacular display will take place over three nights.


Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will be celebrating Eid Al Adha with its spectacular fireworks display.

Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid Al Adha, the vibrant fireworks display will take place at 9pm every night from the Yas Bay waterfront.

The festive display will be livestreamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures.




