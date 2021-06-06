UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed

Residents are expected to have a six-day long break on the occasion.

The first day of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on July 20 this year, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The researcher noted that, astronomically, the moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be born on Saturday, July 10 at 05:17am and will stay on the horizon for approximately 34 minutes after sunset.

This means that Sunday, July 11 will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, making Monday, July 19 the Day of Arafah and Tuesday, July 20 the first day of Eid Al Adha.

UAE residents are expected to have a six-day long break on the occasion of Eid Al Adha this year.

It will be the longest break for residents this year.

Recently, the astronomer had also revealed potential dates for the start of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in 2022.