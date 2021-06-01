- EVENTS
6-day holidays: UAE residents to get longest break next month
Residents have a total of five long breaks this year.
UAE residents are likely to have a six-day long break next month on the eve of Eid Al Adha.
Depending on the moon sighting, employees will get a four-day break during Eid Al Adha including one day on Monday, July 19 (Zul Hijjah 9) for Arafah Day, followed by three days of Eid holidays from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22. Combining the break with a two-day weekend will make it a six-day break in the UAE.
Eid Al Adha’s six-day holidays will be the longest break for the residents this year. In total, UAE residents have five long breaks this year.
UAE residents enjoyed five-day holidays during Eid Al Fitr from May 11 to May 15.
The next long breaks will take place in August on the eve of Islamic New Year, and then again in October to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The last break will be in December on the eve of the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
