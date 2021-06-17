UAE: Dh1,000 fine, traffic points for throwing masks, gloves on the road
They warned that the transgression posed health and environmental risks to the community.
Abu Dhabi Police warned of strict penalties for those who littered used masks and gloves in public.
Police reminded the public in a tweet on Thursday that throwing waste out of a vehicle incurred a fine of Dh1000 and six traffic points for the transgressor.
# | #_ 1000 . pic.twitter.com/lj0LeTqwKL— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 17, 2021
They stressed that disposing of used masks and gloves on roads and other public property posed both environmental and health risks to the community.
