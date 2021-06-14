Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: Now, pay Covid fines through MoI’s smart app

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021
(Photo by Shihab)

The UAE government had last year issued a list for fines of up to Dh50,000 for failing to comply with Covid safety regulations.


UAE residents and firms that have been booked for violating Covid precautionary measures can now pay their fines through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application using their Emirates ID numbers or the unified number or passport number, authorities have announced.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the ministry said residents can choose the Covid fine they wish to pay through the smart app and then complete the payment online without any difficulties.

The UAE government had last year issued a list for fines of up to Dh50,000 for failing to comply with Covid safety regulations.

These include; public gatherings and meetings, holding public or private events, not wearing a face mask, not adhering to social distancing, failing to comply with quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization and many others.

Since last year, thousands of residents and establishments have been fined for violating the Covid precautionary measures.

In February this year, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said it shut down more than 350 commercial establishments across the emirate for violation Covid precautionary measures.

The UAE Public Prosecution had introduced an online service through which people and establishments can appeal against fines mistakenly imposed on them by authorities for violating the Covid precautionary measures.

Residents can appeal the fines through the website of Public Prosecution or the UAE Public Prosecution app available on Google Play and App Store.

UAE authorities have always emphasised the importance of the role of society members and business owners to promote the efforts of competent authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic and reduce cases of infection.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429021&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 