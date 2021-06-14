UAE: Now, pay Covid fines through MoI’s smart app
The UAE government had last year issued a list for fines of up to Dh50,000 for failing to comply with Covid safety regulations.
UAE residents and firms that have been booked for violating Covid precautionary measures can now pay their fines through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application using their Emirates ID numbers or the unified number or passport number, authorities have announced.
In a video message posted on Twitter, the ministry said residents can choose the Covid fine they wish to pay through the smart app and then complete the payment online without any difficulties.
These include; public gatherings and meetings, holding public or private events, not wearing a face mask, not adhering to social distancing, failing to comply with quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization and many others.
Since last year, thousands of residents and establishments have been fined for violating the Covid precautionary measures.
In February this year, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said it shut down more than 350 commercial establishments across the emirate for violation Covid precautionary measures.
The UAE Public Prosecution had introduced an online service through which people and establishments can appeal against fines mistakenly imposed on them by authorities for violating the Covid precautionary measures.
Residents can appeal the fines through the website of Public Prosecution or the UAE Public Prosecution app available on Google Play and App Store.
UAE authorities have always emphasised the importance of the role of society members and business owners to promote the efforts of competent authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic and reduce cases of infection.
