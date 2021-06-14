News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for leaving dirty cars on Abu Dhabi streets

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021
Abandoned vehicles will also be seized.


Cars abandoned on streets and public squares for several weeks will be seized and their owners fined, the Abu Dhabi authorities have said in a fresh warning.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality has rolled out a new campaign to crack down on dirty, abandoned cars as part of efforts to keep the cityscape clean.

Leaving cars on roadsides and public squares is a violation punishable by a fine of Dh3,000, in addition to vehicle impoundment.

The civic body has reported impounding hundreds of dirty and abandoned cars found in various areas, including Musaffah industrial area, Mafraq, Baniyas, Al Wathba and others.

Vehicles left in public places for a long time end up gathering thick layers of dust, turning them into an eyesore, officials explained.

Unwashed vehicles will also be towed for an offence the municipality called “irresponsible flouting of the community rights”.

Daily inspections of streets and car parks are conducted by municipality inspectors. If a violation is spotted, the vehicle is monitored for two weeks. At the end of the 14-day period, a notice is placed on the vehicle, requesting the owner to remove it as soon as possible. After 24 hours, the car will be towed.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

