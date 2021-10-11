Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits to be auctioned
Online auction offers plates for regular, vintage vehicles and motorbikes.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 premium number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for motorbikes, private vehicles and classic cars.
The number plates bear A, B, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, X and W codes.
Registration started on Sunday, October 10, and the bidding process will kick off at 8am on Sunday, October 17 -- continuing for five days.
Each bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120.
Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira by credit card, Dubai Drive app or RTA website.
The selling of licencing plates in the forthcoming 65th auction is subject to a five per cent value-added tax (VAT).
Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, the auction contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the quality of processing customer transactions.
In May 2021, a new world record was created with the vehicle plate number AA9 being sold for a whopping Dh38million in Dubai, making it the second most expensive number plate in the world.
In August, vehicle number plate E55 was sold for a whopping nearly $1 million (Dh3.64 million) at an auction held by RTA. While W29 and X35 were sold for Dh2.5 million and Dh2.4 million, respectively.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and...
Online auction offers plates for regular, vintage vehicles and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman loses Dh800,000 lawsuit against...
The man told the court that he was building a house for his family... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy forecast for coming days
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new...
In a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed highlights... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury