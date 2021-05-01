Filed on May 1, 2021 | Last updated on May 2, 2021 at 08.12 am

Dubai AA9: World's second most expensive car number plate sold for Dh38 million

The auction gave bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious single-digit car plate, AA9, and three double-digit car plates: U31, T38, and E51.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction sold off special car plate numbers and exclusive mobile numbers on Saturday, May 1 creating a new world record for the second most expensive number plate (worldwide).

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

The auction gave bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious single-digit car plate, AA9, and three double-digit car plates: U31, T38, and E51.

A new world record was created with the noble number AA9 being sold at Dhs 38million …making it the most expensive number plate in the world.

Apart from single- and double-digit vehicle plates, fancy mobile phone numbers were also up for grabs as part of the charity auction in Dubai.

Held under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), oraginised the event in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction.

For mobile numbers – 056 999 9999 was sold for Dh3,000,000, 056 999 9993 for Dh150,000, 054 999 9993 for Dh100,000, 054 5555558 for Dh130,000 and 056 555 5556 for Dh260,000.

Proceeds will go towards providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attendees to the auction included several philanthropists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen to support ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign’s aid efforts.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ is the second charity auction to be held by MBRGI to raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

An International Charity Art Auction supporting the campaign raised more than Dh37.54 million ($10.28 million) on April 24 during a live in-person auction in Dubai.

Rare artworks and masterpieces by world famous artists including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dali and Joan Miro went under the hammer.

Drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela were also sold at the auction.

Although ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign reached its target, raising AED100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days, the mission of giving continues.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com