Dubai: RTA sells special number plate E55 for Dh3.64 million
Dubai auction sees sale of 100 special vehicle numbers worth millions
Super vehicle number plate E55 was sold for a whopping Dh3.64 million in Dubai at an auction on Saturday.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised an open auction at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel for a total of 100 special licensing plates of two, three, four, and five digits, including the super numbers E55 and W29.
The number E55 was bought by Hassan Arif Bateel while W29 and X35 were sold to Aswaq Al Emarat for Dh2.5 million and Dh2.4 million respectively.
There were limited seats at the auction and priority were given to the bidders. Registration for the bids was also available at the bidding hall.
To ensure the safety of the public, the RTA had taken all precautionary health measures at the auction venue, in cooperation with the hotel management.
The RTA sold the number plates at 5 per cent VAT (value-added tax).
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
UAE: Parents ensure kids' vaccinations ahead of...
Along with Covid-19 jabs, parents are making sure that children are... READ MORE
-
Transport
5% of Dubai Taxi's fleet to be self-driving cabs...
Eco-friendly vehicles in the fleet to reach 56%. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Nearly 300,000 public school students to...
Students’ return to classrooms will be gradual, and distance... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai schools to reopen canteens
Families are still encouraged to prepare their kids' meals as... READ MORE
-
News
Summit marks Baghdad’s return to global...
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Afghan evacuees receive housing, medical...
The UAE government is providing a range of healthcare services to the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school