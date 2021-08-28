Dubai: RTA sells special number plate E55 for Dh3.64 million

Dubai auction sees sale of 100 special vehicle numbers worth millions

Super vehicle number plate E55 was sold for a whopping Dh3.64 million in Dubai at an auction on Saturday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised an open auction at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel for a total of 100 special licensing plates of two, three, four, and five digits, including the super numbers E55 and W29.

The number E55 was bought by Hassan Arif Bateel while W29 and X35 were sold to Aswaq Al Emarat for Dh2.5 million and Dh2.4 million respectively.

There were limited seats at the auction and priority were given to the bidders. Registration for the bids was also available at the bidding hall.

To ensure the safety of the public, the RTA had taken all precautionary health measures at the auction venue, in cooperation with the hotel management.

The RTA sold the number plates at 5 per cent VAT (value-added tax).

