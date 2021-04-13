- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Will the holy month have 29 or 30 days this year?
Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles.
The holy month of Ramadan, which is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, began today in the UAE and a number of other Islamic countries.
Shabaan, the 8th month of the Islamic calendar, ended yesterday in the UAE and consisted of 29 days.
The moon sighting committees in the UAE and other Islamic countries meet on the 29th of every Islamic month to sight the crescent.
Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.
The crescent sighting committees in the UAE and other countries will meet again on the 29th of Ramadan this year, which falls on Tuesday, May 11. However, the chances of Shawaal moon being sighted on that day are pretty slim.
Astronomers forecast that Ramadan will consist of 30 days in the UAE and some other countries this year. However, an official decision will be announced following a moon sighting meeting on the 29th of Ramadan.
If Ramadan consists of 30 days, Eid Al Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
