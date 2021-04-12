Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Imsak, Iftar timings for Day 1

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021

The crescent moon was sighted on Monday evening.

The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13, the UAE moon sighting committee has announced.

Starting tomorrow, Muslims in the UAE and the region will observe a fast, from dawn to dusk, in which they will refrain from all food and drink. Most Muslims spend their time in prayer, performing charitable acts, and purifying the mind and body.

Below are the key timings for Ramadan 1 in the UAE:

Imsak: 4.29am

Fajr: 4.39am

Sunrise: 5.55am

Dhuhr: 12.22pm

Asr: 3.50pm

Maghrib: 6.44pm

Isha: 8pm

Click here for the complete Ramadan time table

What are Iftar and Suhoor?

The meal before the beginning of the fast or dawn is called Suhoor, and the meal after sunset is called Iftar.




Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
