- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Imsak, Iftar timings for Day 1
The crescent moon was sighted on Monday evening.
The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13, the UAE moon sighting committee has announced.
Starting tomorrow, Muslims in the UAE and the region will observe a fast, from dawn to dusk, in which they will refrain from all food and drink. Most Muslims spend their time in prayer, performing charitable acts, and purifying the mind and body.
Below are the key timings for Ramadan 1 in the UAE:
Imsak: 4.29am
Fajr: 4.39am
Sunrise: 5.55am
Dhuhr: 12.22pm
Asr: 3.50pm
Maghrib: 6.44pm
Isha: 8pm
Click here for the complete Ramadan time table
What are Iftar and Suhoor?
The meal before the beginning of the fast or dawn is called Suhoor, and the meal after sunset is called Iftar.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli