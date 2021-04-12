Ramadan 2021: Imsak, Iftar timings for Day 1

The crescent moon was sighted on Monday evening.

The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13, the UAE moon sighting committee has announced.

Starting tomorrow, Muslims in the UAE and the region will observe a fast, from dawn to dusk, in which they will refrain from all food and drink. Most Muslims spend their time in prayer, performing charitable acts, and purifying the mind and body.

Below are the key timings for Ramadan 1 in the UAE:

Imsak: 4.29am

Fajr: 4.39am

Sunrise: 5.55am

Dhuhr: 12.22pm

Asr: 3.50pm

Maghrib: 6.44pm

Isha: 8pm

What are Iftar and Suhoor?

The meal before the beginning of the fast or dawn is called Suhoor, and the meal after sunset is called Iftar.