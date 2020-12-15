Rain prayer in UAE this Friday: How to offer it

An Imam offers a step-by-step guide to offer the special prayer.

Earlier today, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed that mosques across the country host special rain prayers this Friday, December 18.

The Salaat Al Istisqaa will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayers.

An Imam in Dubai has explained to Khaleej Times how to offer the prayers:

>> There will be no Azaan or Iqaamah (calls for prayer)

>> The characteristics of Salaat Al Istisqaa is similar to that of Eid prayers. It is a two-rakah prayer, in which the Holy Quran is recited aloud.

>> The Imam will begin with Takbeeratul Ihram (movements to initiate a prayer), which will be followed by six or seven others.

>> He will then recite the Quran chapter called Fatiha, followed by any other. The rest of the rakah is done as usual.

>> In the second rakah, six Takbeers are pronounced.

>> After the prayer, the Imam will get up and deliver two sermons.

>> He then turns towards the Qiblah and leads the worshippers in a congregational supplication (dua).

ALSO READ: Friday prayers in UAE: Mosques receive worshippers after 8 months