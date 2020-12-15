800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday

The rain prayer will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayer.

Around 800 mosques and musallahs in Dubai are set to host special rain prayers this Friday, the emirate's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows the directive issued by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who called upon all residents to pray for “rain, mercy and abundance upon the country and its people”.

To be offered 10 minutes before Juma, the special prayer is performed by Muslims around the world requesting Almighty God for the blessing of rain.

Al Istisqa, as the prayer is called, literally means to “seek rain”. Technically, in Islamic Shariah, it means to appeal for rain from Allah in situations of drought. A specific method is applied for this supplication, and it will be held in keeping with the tradition that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his companions had started.

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general of IACAD, urged all able Muslims to offer the rain prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah.

Friday prayers resumed across the country on December 4, with mosques hosting 30 per cent of their total capacity.

