UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday
The special prayer will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayer.
Mosques across the UAE will host special rain prayers called Salaat Al Istisqaa on Friday, December 18. The special prayer will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayer.
This comes as per directives by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Such prayers used to be offered by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions.
President Sheikh Khalifa called on residents to pray for "rain, mercy and abundance upon the country and its people".
Friday prayers resumed across the country on December 4, with mosques hosting 30 per cent of their total capacity.
