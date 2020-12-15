News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 15, 2020
File photo used for illustrative purpose.

The special prayer will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayer.

Mosques across the UAE will host special rain prayers called Salaat Al Istisqaa on Friday, December 18. The special prayer will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayer.

This comes as per directives by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Such prayers used to be offered by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions.

President Sheikh Khalifa called on residents to pray for "rain, mercy and abundance upon the country and its people".

Friday prayers resumed across the country on December 4, with mosques hosting 30 per cent of their total capacity.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209359&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 