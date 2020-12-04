Slide Menus
Friday prayers in UAE: Mosques receive worshippers after 8 months
Photos by Shihab and Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times
Published on December 4, 2020 at 14.37
1
of 12
Mosques across the UAE hosted the first socially distanced Friday prayers called Jumuah on December 4. - Photo by Shihab/ KT
2
of 12
The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks. Photo by Shihab/ KT
3
of 12
Worshippers should take their own personal copies of the Holy Quran or read it from phones or tabs. - Photo by Shihab/ KT
4
of 12
The sermon delivered on the day touched on the importance of being thankful. Photo by Shihab/ KT
5
of 12
Mosques took in 30 per cent of its capacity on the day, as worshippers turned up wearing masks and clutching their own prayer mats. Photo by Shihab/ KT
6
of 12
Imams hailed and thanked the authorities for resuming the Friday prayers amid strict safety measures. - Photo by Shihab/ KT
7
of 12
Awqaf urged worshippers to avoid crowding, especially at the entrances and exits of the mosque. Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT
8
of 12
All the worshippers wore masks and maintained a 1.5-metre distance between each other. - Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT
9
of 12
Worshippers turned up as early as 11.45am to secure a spot inside mosques.
Photo by Shihab/KT
10
of 12
The duration of the Juma Khutba (Friday sermon) and prayer was limited to 10 minutes. - Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT
11
of 12
Mosques had opened 30 minutes before the sermon started and closed 30 minutes after the prayers. - Photo by Shihab/ KT
12
of 12
Senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses and children were not allowed to attend the Friday prayers at mosques.- Photo by Shihab/ KT
KT App Download
All new KT app
is available
for download:
MORE GALLERIES
Category
Nation -
Latest galleries