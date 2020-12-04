Nation (photos)
Logo
 

Friday prayers in UAE: Mosques receive worshippers after 8 months

Photos by Shihab and Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

Published on December 4, 2020 at 14.37

1 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Mosques across the UAE hosted the first socially distanced Friday prayers called Jumuah on December 4. - Photo by Shihab/ KT
2 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks. Photo by Shihab/ KT

3 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Worshippers should take their own personal copies of the Holy Quran or read it from phones or tabs. - Photo by Shihab/ KT

4 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

The sermon delivered on the day touched on the importance of being thankful. Photo by Shihab/ KT

5 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Mosques took in 30 per cent of its capacity on the day, as worshippers turned up wearing masks and clutching their own prayer mats. Photo by Shihab/ KT

6 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Imams hailed and thanked the authorities for resuming the Friday prayers amid strict safety measures. - Photo by Shihab/ KT

7 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Awqaf urged worshippers to avoid crowding, especially at the entrances and exits of the mosque. Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT

8 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

All the worshippers wore masks and maintained a 1.5-metre distance between each other. - Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT

9 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Worshippers turned up as early as 11.45am to secure a spot inside mosques. Photo by Shihab/KT

10 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

The duration of the Juma Khutba (Friday sermon) and prayer was limited to 10 minutes. - Photo by Ryan Lim/ KT

11 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Mosques had opened 30 minutes before the sermon started and closed 30 minutes after the prayers. - Photo by Shihab/ KT

12 of 12
khaleejtimes - photos

Senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses and children were not allowed to attend the Friday prayers at mosques.- Photo by Shihab/ KT

POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 