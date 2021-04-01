News
Photos: Late Sheikh Zayed's Range Rover among classic cars on show in Dubai

Web report

Published on April 1, 2021 at 18.23

The exhibition will be on until Saturday, April 3.

Motoring enthusiasts in the UAE are in for a treat this weekend, thanks to an exhilarating classic car display that will be part of the Rethink Art exhibition at Dubai Design District (d3).
Fifteen vintage cars will be on display across the creative district until Saturday, April 3 — and they include much-loved classics and rare models seldom seen by the public.
From the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed’s official Range Rover and an original Dodge Challenger that featured on popular TV series The Dukes of Hazzard to a 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and a 1934 replica of the Mercedes-Benz 500K (W29) — there is much to look forward to.
Designed and produced at a time when computer software was not available, some of these classic cars represent years of motoring history and are symbols of their generation, distinguished by unique lines and character.
Classic cars are popular all over the world, with a growing fan base in the UAE. The event seeks to entertain not just car lovers, but also those that love engineering, design, art and history alike.
