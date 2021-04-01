Photos: Late Sheikh Zayed's Range Rover among classic cars on show in Dubai
Web report
Published on April 1, 2021 at 18.23
The exhibition will be on until Saturday, April 3.
1
of 5
Motoring enthusiasts in the UAE are in for a treat this weekend, thanks to an exhilarating classic car display that will be part of the Rethink Art exhibition at Dubai Design District (d3).
2
of 5
Fifteen vintage cars will be on display across the creative district until Saturday, April 3 — and they include much-loved classics and rare models seldom seen by the public.
3
of 5
From the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed’s official Range Rover and an original Dodge Challenger that featured on popular TV series The Dukes of Hazzard to a 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and a 1934 replica of the Mercedes-Benz 500K (W29) — there is much to look forward to.
4
of 5
Designed and produced at a time when computer software was not available, some of these classic cars represent years of motoring history and are symbols of their generation, distinguished by unique lines and character.
5
of 5
Classic cars are popular all over the world, with a growing fan base in the UAE. The event seeks to entertain not just car lovers, but also those that love engineering, design, art and history alike.