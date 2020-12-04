UAE: Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King Salman after death of Princess Hessa
Similar cables were sent to King Salman by their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.
Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on Thursday sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The cables were sent by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
