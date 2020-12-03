World
Saudi royal passes away, court announces

SPA/Riyadh
Filed on December 3, 2020
Photo: SPA

Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held today.

The Saudi Royal Court announced here on Thursday the death of Princess Hessah bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The funeral prayer will be performed for the deceased on Thursday 18/4/1442AH in Riyadh.




