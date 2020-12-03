Saudi royal passes away, court announces
Funeral prayer for the deceased will be held today.
The Saudi Royal Court announced here on Thursday the death of Princess Hessah bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The funeral prayer will be performed for the deceased on Thursday 18/4/1442AH in Riyadh.
