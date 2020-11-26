UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in Sharjah
The discount scheme, which begins on December 2, will run for 49 days.
Sharjah has joined the list of emirates that will offer a 50 per cent discount to mark the 49th UAE National Day.
The discount will start on December 2 and will last for 49 days, according to the Sharjah Police.
All traffic violations, except serious violations, will be be included in the discount, said Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police. Additionally, all vehicle impoundments and traffic points will be cancelled.
The Sharjah Police will take all necessary steps to facilitate services for the customers and make them happy, he added.
Discounts have also been announced in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Fujairah.
