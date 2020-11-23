UAE National Day: RAK Police announces 50% discount on traffic fines
The scheme shall cancel all black points along with the fines incurred due to impound of vehicles.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on all the traffic fines across the emirate.
This is to mark UAE's 49th National Day.
Also read: 50% traffic fines discount announced in Ajman
The 50 per cent discount is valid for seven days, effective from December 2 to December 08, 2020.
The move is aimed at bringing happiness to the public, reduce their financial burdens and provide a good opportunity for all booked drivers, particularly those with big fines to clear their records at a lower cost.
The same 50 per cent discount, earlier announced yesterday (Monday) by the Ajman police, is regularly announced by the law enforcement bodies in all emirates every year to mark the special occasion, and make people happier.
