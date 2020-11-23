Government
50% traffic fines discount announced in Ajman

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 23, 2020

The scheme, which begins on December 2, runs for a month.

On the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, residents in Ajman will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

The scheme, which begins on December 2, runs for a month, the Ajman Police said on their social media handle.

The scheme covers all types of fines issued in the emirate of Ajman before November 23, 2020.

Violations such as driving a vehicle endangering the lives of motorists, or making changes in the vehicle’s engine or chassis are not covered under this scheme.




