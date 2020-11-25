UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines in Fujairah
The discount will be valid from December 2 to December 15, 2020.
The Fujairah Police on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent discount on all the traffic fines across the emirate to mark the UAE 49th National Day.
All black points shall be cancelled and vehicle impoundment penalties shall be waived. “The 50 per cent discount shall take effect from Wednesday, December 2, until December 15, 2020.”
The reduction will apply to traffic violations registered before December 1, the police said. It will cover all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundments.
“The campaign is a good opportunity for traffic law violators, particularly those who have accumulated a significant amount of fines, to clear their records at a lower cost.” The initiative was introduced as ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
“All drivers are urged to observe traffic rules and regulations for everyone’s safety," the police said.
Earlier, the Ajman and RAK Police had announced similar traffic fine discount schemes to mark the UAE National Day. Such initiatives are usually rolled out every year.
