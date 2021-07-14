Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Union Coop offers up to 65% discount on 1,500 items
The campaign is set to begin on July 15 and will continue till July 28.
UAE retailer Union Coop has reduced prices of 1,500 food and non-food items — up to 65 per cent — on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE has allocated Dh5 million for the discount campaign, which is set to begin on July 15 and will continue till July 28.
The promotion is part of Union Coop’s effort to promote community welfare initiatives aimed at making consumers happy, meeting their requirements, and offering them high-quality products at competitive prices.
UAE residents will celebrate Eid Al Adha next week, starting with Arafat Day on July 19.
“Union Coop is constantly seeking to launch yearly discount campaigns in all its branches and centres located strategically throughout the emirate of Dubai,” said Majiruddin Khan, trading division director, Union Coop.
The retailer said it will also provide basic and high demand products at competitive prices during the campaign.
“The discounts of up to 65 per cent will include essential items such as vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil and other products,” said Khan.
