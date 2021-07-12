Eid Al Adha in UAE: Sharjah announces discounts, fireworks, parades
Shows include human statues, celebrity impersonators, roaming circus parades.
Fireworks shows, discounts, carnivals and raffle draw prizes are among the Eid Al Adha specials Sharjah will host this year.
Fireworks will light up Al Majaz Waterfront overlooking Khalid Lagoon for three minutes at 8pm to mark the first day of Eid Al Adha. The destination will also host roaming parades featuring artists and live music, acrobats, and celebrity impersonators.
Al Qasba walkways will witness a roaming parade by stilt walkers and characters including Aladdin, Jasmine, The Genie, The Sultan, Abu and Jafar from July 20 – 23.
Long Eid Al Adha break for UAE private sector
The Khor Fakkan Beach walkways will host ‘human statue’ Cyr Wheel, Mirror Family performers, and also a roaming circus parade.
Win a BMW and cash prizes
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is giving visitors the chance to win a BMW SUV and many cash prizes.
You need to spend a minimum of Dh50 at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah Parks, Al Noor Island, Al Qasba, City Sightseeing Sharjah, Heart of Sharjah, Khor Fakkan Beach, Mleiha, Sharjah Boats Tour, and The Flag Island until August 28 to be eligible for the raffle.
Scan the QR code on your invoice and upload it on discovershurooq.ae. Alternatively, drop the stamped voucher in Shurooq destinations restaurant and café raffle boxes - Dh3,000; Dh5,000; and Dh10,000 will be awarded to three winners each in the draws on July 31 and August 28. The grand prize winner will take home a black BMW X2 on August 28.
50% discount on dune buggy tours
You can explore the scenic desert landscape of Mleiha with half-priced dune buggy tours and a 30 per cent off on horse riding tours.
Free entry offer at Al Noor Island
You can get free entry with the purchase of a self-guided tour or a Noor Café ticket, starting from Dh35 until August 31.
