University in UAE offers 30% discount on tuition fees for CBSE, ICSE students
100% waiver on application fees on offer as well.
The Ajman University is offering a 100 per cent waiver on application fees and a 30 per cent discount on tuition for CBSE and ICSE students.
The tuition fee discount is applicable for one academic year. The discount can be availed on programmes including business administration, architecture, art and design, pharmacy and health sciences, engineering and IT.
All Ajman University programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR).
Students can apply online by submitting their most recent transcript or available predicted scores.
