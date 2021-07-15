Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday, July 24.
Residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, authorities have announced.
Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday, July 24.
Motorists have also been exempted from the Darb toll gate charges during the Eid holiday.
Eid Al Adha holidays: Dubai Metro, tram, bus timings announced
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has urged residents to adhere to the Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.
To view all the details about our services during Eid Al Adha holiday, please visit our website https://t.co/2oM7KlL4gt – Media Centre - News.— "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) July 15, 2021
Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/oFCFG9Ju4R
Motorists have also been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined.
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.
All customer service centres will be closed during the Eid holiday.
-
News
Eid Al Adha holiday: No toll, parking charges in...
Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Stunning videos emerge as rain lashes Dubai, ...
Footage shows gushing wadis, heavy rainfall over the country READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Rain reported in Dubai, Sharjah
The NCM has attributed the rainfall to cloud seeding efforts. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed promotes over 6,600 officers in...
The promotions included 5,823 officers, NCOs and personnel from Dubai ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha holiday: No toll, parking charges in...
Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Stunning videos emerge as rain lashes Dubai, ...
Footage shows gushing wadis, heavy rainfall over the country READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid prayers in UAE mosques: Full list of Covid...
Step by step guide to performing the special prayer in congregation. READ MORE
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days