Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi

Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday, July 24.

Residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, authorities have announced.

Motorists have also been exempted from the Darb toll gate charges during the Eid holiday.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has urged residents to adhere to the Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.

Motorists have also been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined.

The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.

All customer service centres will be closed during the Eid holiday.