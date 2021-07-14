Eid Al Adha holidays: Dubai Metro, tram, bus timings announced

Vehicle testing centres to remain closed on July 19-22.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced timings of the Dubai Metro, tram and buses during the Eid Al Adha break next week.

Vehicle testing centres and RTA customer service centres will remain closed on July 19-22.

The RTA has urged residents to comply with Covid-19 safety measures as they use public transport. They have been requested to plan journeys ahead and “arrive early at stations to avoid crowding and delays”.

>> Dubai Metro timings

- Monday to Thursday (July 19-22): 5am to 1am

- Friday (July 23): 10am to 1am

- Saturday (July 24): 5am to 12 midnight.

>> Dubai Tram timings

- Monday to Thursday (July 19-22): 6am to 1am

- Friday (July 23): 9am to 1am

- Saturday (July 24): 6am to 12 midnight.

>> Public buses

- Main stations, including Gold Souq Station: 4.30am to 12.30am

- Al Ghubaiba Station: 4.15am to 1am

- Sub-stations, including Satwa Station: 4.30am to 11pm

- Route C01: It will operate around the clock

- Al Qusais Station: 4.30am to 12.04am

- Al Quoz Industrial Station: 5.05am to 11.30pm

- Jebel Ali Station: 4.58am to 12.15am

>> Inter-city bus and commercial coaches

- Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba: 6.40am to 10.20pm

- Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15

- Etisalat Metro Station: 6am to 9pm

- Abu Hail Metro Station: 6.20am to 10.40pm

- Hatta Station: 5.30am to 9.30pm.

