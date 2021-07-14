Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22.
Paid public parking in Dubai will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break next week.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said public parking would be free from July 19 to 22 (Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12). Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continued to be paid.
Free public parking in Sharjah
The UAE will observe a four-day holiday on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha next week. Combined with the two-day weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Universities in UAE hopeful about...
Universities in the UAE are gearing up to welcome students on campus... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Toddler who lost an eye to cancer gets...
The boy was diagnosed with a rare cancer that had grown to become a... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Children forgotten in locked vehicles could die...
UAE law: Up to Dh1 million fine, 10 years in jail for causing a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman insults public figure on social media, ...
She had published an audio recording on Twitter and WhatsApp that... READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,529 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 4...
Over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian man wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free raffle
Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1m since the start... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Toddler who lost an eye to cancer gets...
The boy was diagnosed with a rare cancer that had grown to become a... READ MORE