Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days

Paid public parking in Dubai will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break next week.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said public parking would be free from July 19 to 22 (Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12). Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continued to be paid.

The UAE will observe a four-day holiday on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha next week. Combined with the two-day weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.