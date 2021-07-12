News
Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces four-day holiday for next week

WAM/Dubai
Filed on July 12, 2021

(WAM)

Combined with the two-day weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.


Public sector departments in Dubai will observe a four-day holiday on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha next week.

According to an announcement by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, all government departments in the emirate will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday, to July 22, Thursday).

Four-day holiday for public, private sectors in UAE

Combined with the two-day weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.




