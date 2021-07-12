Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces four-day holiday for next week
Combined with the two-day weekend, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.
Public sector departments in Dubai will observe a four-day holiday on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha next week.
According to an announcement by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, all government departments in the emirate will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday, to July 22, Thursday).
Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.
