Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced

Wam/Dubai
Filed on July 11, 2021

The holidays would be for the workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.


The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has announced a four-day holiday for the private sector employees.

The holidays will begin on July 19 and continue until July 22.

These four days would be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.

