Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has announced a four-day holiday for the private sector employees.

Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday

The holidays will begin on July 19 and continue until July 22.

These four days would be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.

