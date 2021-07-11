Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
The holidays would be for the workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has announced a four-day holiday for the private sector employees.
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
The holidays will begin on July 19 and continue until July 22.
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan staycations, travel abroad
These four days would be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.
Read on: Best staycation deals in the UAE during Eid Al Adha break
