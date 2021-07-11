Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

A four-day holiday has been announced in the UAE on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

All ministries and federal agencies will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday, to July 22, Thursday).

Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.

On the occasion, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) extended its best wishes to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

It also congratulated the people of the UAE as well as of the Arab and Islamic nations on this happy occasion.