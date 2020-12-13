UAE school winter break: Top 5 ways to keep kids engaged Nandini Sircar Published on December 13, 2020 at 17.55

Options to help your children stay gainfully occupied during the next three weeks

1 of 6 Wary of having your children spend their three-week winter break glued to their screens? Here are five vacation camps happening across town this month to keep kids otherwise engaged. — Photo: Alamy.com/ae

2 of 6 1. Reach for the sky

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) Space Explorer Winter Camp will be held virtually from December 20-23. Camp topics will include planetary science, human space flight, space exploration, and robotics and AI. — Photo (for illustrative purpose only): Alamy.com/ae

3 of 6 2. Learning can be fun

STEM education plays a vital part in the future of the education system and programmes at Plato’s Brain aim to effectively train future global innovators and world leaders through an online initiative that is being held online from December 13-31. — Photo (for illustrative purpose only): Plato's Brain

4 of 6 3. Active fun

Aventura Rangers is a life skills camp that offers engaging activities for children who want to experience outdoor activities. These would include physical education, strategic thinking and teamwork. The programme is on from December 13, 2020 to 7 January, 2021. — Photo: Supplied

5 of 6 4. Natural instincts

The Animal Lovers Camp at The Green Planet, Dubai’s indoor rainforest, gives kids the opportunity to engage their eco-skills and potentially intrigue budding biologists, fauna fanatics or nature lovers. It also has nature-inspired craft activities. — Photo: Supplied