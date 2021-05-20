- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: 'Wild animal' spotted in residential community a pet cat, say police
Viral video of the animal 'carefully analysed'; experts conclude it was a domestic cat.
The Dubai Police have said that the animal sighted in The Springs 3 area was a "domestic cat" and not a wild animal.
Following "extensive examination" of the area where the animal was first sighted, wildlife experts have concluded that there is no evidence to show that there was a jaguar on the loose in the neighborhood or surrounding areas, the police said.
The Dubai Police reassured the public and residents of the community that the viral video of the animal was "carefully analysed and experts have fully determined that it was a domestic cat".
Dubai Police said they have taken all measures to ensure the safety of residents of the area.
Residents have been urged to exercise caution when sharing information on social media as "it may lead to the spread of misinformation and panic within the community".
The animal was first spotted in the Springs 3 community – causing panic among residents of four neighbouring communities: Springs, Meadows, Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park.
A video of the animal in the garden of a villa had gone viral.
Authorities had advised members of the community to exercise "all necessary caution".
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE varsity students back on campus for ...
Unvaccinated students need to provide a negative PCR test result... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed calls Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has visited the UAE Capital’s Stem... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Schools set to welcome 100%...
Optimism grows after students in the 12-15-year age group allowed to... READ MORE
-
MENA
Breaking: Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire
According to media reports, the decision came after heavy US pressure ... READ MORE
-
News
'Wild animal' spotted in Dubai area is pet cat,...
Viral video of the animal 'carefully analysed'; experts conclude it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at drive-...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Americas
Dh83,000 monthly salary: Indian girl gets job...
She had received multiple offers from companies like Goldman Sachs... READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued