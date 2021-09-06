Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram get free laptops

The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last week

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has given away free laptops to students who are frequent users of the Metro and tram. The students use the services to reach their schools and universities.

The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last week.

“This initiative is part of the RTA’s commitment to encourage various segments of the community like the youth and students to use mass transit means like the Metro, tram, buses and marine transit means in their daily commute across Dubai,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

ALSO READ:

>> Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students till Sept 30

>> Dubai kiosk offers free textbooks to UAE students

The RTA offers a 50 per cent discount on blue Nol cards to students and residents. It offers the card free of charge to senior Emiratis, residents and people of determination.