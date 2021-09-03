Dubai kiosk offers free textbooks to UAE students

Pupils can take up to four free school or college books upon showing their ID

Students can get their school, college and university textbooks for free at a kiosk at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road just by showing their school ID cards

To lighten parents' financial burden, Montserrat Martin, founder of BookHero, and mall authorities have taken the initiative to help by providing academic books free of charge.

"The school textbooks are often thrown away without considering the value they offer," said Martin.

Any student can either take home four educational books for free or exchange them for used textbooks.

"I believe that education should be free... and if not free, then it should be affordable," said the Spanish expat.

"It will not make the society better, but will also help in creating a better economy," she added.

Montserrat said that she wants to keep the dreams of people alive. "People should not sleep with a broken dream considering the financial challenges. This is an initiative to provide minute help to people,"

The initiative started with a free book swap in 2016 and this year, considering the pandemic, Montserrat and the mall authorities went the extra mile to help students.

About 6,000 books are on the shelves at a kiosk on the ground floor. Books can also be swapped at a warehouse located at the basement of the mall.

Indian expat Samina Tabassum was one among the few who got books for her daughter from here.

"Saving paper must be our priority and it is achieved here. There are very nice books here and a few are useful for my daughter,"

The offer is not only for the UAE-based students, but also students visiting Dubai from abroad.

