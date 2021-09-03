Dubai kiosk offers free textbooks to UAE students
Pupils can take up to four free school or college books upon showing their ID
Students can get their school, college and university textbooks for free at a kiosk at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road just by showing their school ID cards
To lighten parents' financial burden, Montserrat Martin, founder of BookHero, and mall authorities have taken the initiative to help by providing academic books free of charge.
"The school textbooks are often thrown away without considering the value they offer," said Martin.
Any student can either take home four educational books for free or exchange them for used textbooks.
"I believe that education should be free... and if not free, then it should be affordable," said the Spanish expat.
"It will not make the society better, but will also help in creating a better economy," she added.
Montserrat said that she wants to keep the dreams of people alive. "People should not sleep with a broken dream considering the financial challenges. This is an initiative to provide minute help to people,"
The initiative started with a free book swap in 2016 and this year, considering the pandemic, Montserrat and the mall authorities went the extra mile to help students.
About 6,000 books are on the shelves at a kiosk on the ground floor. Books can also be swapped at a warehouse located at the basement of the mall.
Indian expat Samina Tabassum was one among the few who got books for her daughter from here.
"Saving paper must be our priority and it is achieved here. There are very nice books here and a few are useful for my daughter,"
The offer is not only for the UAE-based students, but also students visiting Dubai from abroad.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Friday with a...
Dusty conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE does not wait for the future, says Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air Arabia, Pakistan group to launch 'Fly Jinnah' ...
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,057 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police smash international drug ring
Authorities urge members of the public not to respond to any messages ... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla