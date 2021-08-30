Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students till Sept 30

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 30, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The saliva test is also available at designated healthcare centres and drive-through screening centres


Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced that Covid-19 PCR tests will be available for school students for free at all government and private screening centres until September 30.

They added that the saliva test is also available in G42 healthcare centres and Seha drive-through screening centres.

Earlier this week, authorities had stated that all private and charter school students in the Capital must produce a negative result of a nasal PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to face-to-face learning.

The rule is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination.

Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing centre.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210528&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529054&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 