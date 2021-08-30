Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students till Sept 30
The saliva test is also available at designated healthcare centres and drive-through screening centres
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced that Covid-19 PCR tests will be available for school students for free at all government and private screening centres until September 30.
They added that the saliva test is also available in G42 healthcare centres and Seha drive-through screening centres.
Earlier this week, authorities had stated that all private and charter school students in the Capital must produce a negative result of a nasal PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to face-to-face learning.
The rule is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination.
Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing centre.
