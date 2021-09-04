News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9

Web report/Dubai
Filed on September 4, 2021
Photo: Wam

11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these journeys


Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch a new route for public buses in the emirate on September 9.

The new route, which is named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands. The service frequency will be every 60 minutes.

The authority noted that it would also improve the services of three other bus routes. Route 14, near Al Safa Stop, will be adjusted to cover the seaside section of the Business Bay Bus Station.

Route F51 near Dubai Investment Park Metro Station as well as Route F55 at Emaar South will also be adjusted to cover additional residential areas.

Furthermore, 11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these journeys. These routes are: 5, 14, 88, 310, X64, F51, F46, F27, F12, DPR1 and C28.




