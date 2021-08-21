Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo 2020 visitors
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart services.
Over 70 buses will operate between 193 and 213 trips daily across the UAE to serve visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it has identified nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah for the services.
The buses will operate 193 daily trips during the weekdays, and 213 on Thursdays and Fridays.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the plan aims to make public transport the ideal mobility choice for Expo visitors.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Full list of new UAE bus routes to serve Expo 2020 visitors
“The RTA has dedicated a full fleet of public buses compatible with the low carbon emission standards of Euro 6 buses, which will be making their debut in the Mena region,” said Al Tayer.
“Each bus has a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination. Buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders, thanks to the high-class finishing works, roomy seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and an array of smart systems,” said Al Tayer.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai Police SPS conduct over 66,000 transactions
They also received more than 300,000 visitors. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: 2,175 public parking spaces added in Al Ain...
Part of ITC’s plan to manage parking spaces in Al Ain City,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain ...
Slight drop in temperature this weekend. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime
It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul for talks to set...
The group has given few details of who it would include though. READ MORE
-
News
Your guide to owning an electric vehicle in UAE:...
Benefits of owning electric vehicles, maintenance costs READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away