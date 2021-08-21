Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo 2020 visitors

Filed on August 21, 2021 | Last updated on August 21, 2021 at 12.37 pm

Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart services.

Over 70 buses will operate between 193 and 213 trips daily across the UAE to serve visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it has identified nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah for the services.

The buses will operate 193 daily trips during the weekdays, and 213 on Thursdays and Fridays.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the plan aims to make public transport the ideal mobility choice for Expo visitors.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Full list of new UAE bus routes to serve Expo 2020 visitors

“The RTA has dedicated a full fleet of public buses compatible with the low carbon emission standards of Euro 6 buses, which will be making their debut in the Mena region,” said Al Tayer.

“Each bus has a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination. Buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders, thanks to the high-class finishing works, roomy seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and an array of smart systems,” said Al Tayer.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com